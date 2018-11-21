The LaFayette Ramblers improved to 9-0 in dual meets so far this season after they went 4-0 at Gordon Lee High School on Tuesday.
LaFayette collected its wins against Murray County (48-36), Mt. Zion-Carroll (60-18), Gordon Lee (52-18) and Southeast Whitfield (57-22).
Avery Sullivan went 4-0 with four pins on the afternoon. Jake Price and Matthew Wallin were both 4-0 with three pins. Brady Beard was 4-0 with two pins, one forfeit and one major decision. Carson Lanier was 4-0 with a pin and three forfeits, while Karson Ledford went 3-0 with three pins.
Hunter Deal went 3-1 with three pins. Cyrek Jones and Zach Price were both 3-1 with two pins. Hector Velez was 3-1 with one pin, while Jacob Zweiger was 2-1 with one pin.
LaFayette will wrestle again on Wednesday against East Ridge, East Hamilton, Dalton and Soddy-Daisy at East Ridge High School starting at 9 a.m.
The Trojans' only loss of the day was against LaFayette as they defeated Mt. Zion (51-24), Southeast Whitfield (48-30) and Murray County (40-39).
Hunter Burnett, Bryce James and Avery Geer were all 4-0 for the Trojans. Penn Askew went 3-1, while Logan Butler was 2-1.
Gordon Lee will be back in action on Tuesday, Nov. 27 at 5 p.m. with a home tri-meet versus LFO and Whitefield Academy.