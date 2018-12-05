Less than a month into the season, the LaFayette Ramblers have already reached 20 dual match victories.
Wins No. 19 and No. 20 came Tuesday night in Shannon as the Mat Ramblers defeated host Model, 48-27, and scored an exciting 42-40 victory over Adairsville.
The match against the Tigers would begin at 106 pounds and see nine lead changes before the Ramblers finally picked up the victory. LaFayette would fall behind 16-0 after the first three bouts, but pins by Avery Sullivan (126), Carson Lanier (132) and J.J. Muder (138) would put the Orange-and-Black up, 18-16.
Adairsville went back in front after a pin at 145 and the lead would continue to change hands after each of the remaining bouts.
LaFayette would get pins by Hunter Deal (152), Brady Beard (170) and David Patterson (195) before Adairsville took its final lead, 40-36, on a forfeit at 220. But LaFayette sent Matthew Wallin to the mat and the veteran would get the pin 56 seconds into the heavyweight bout to give his team the two-point victory.
Against Model, Hector Velez (113), Sullivan (126), Lanier (132), Muder (138), Price (145), Jacob Zwiger (160), Beard (170) and Wallin (285) would account for the Ramblers' points.
LaFayette (20-2) will head to Boynton on Thursday night to take on two tough opponents in the Generals and Coahulla Creek. They will also head to Dalton High School on Saturday for the Dalton Carpet Classic.
Gordon Lee was also at Model on Tuesday and they split a pair of matches with the Blue Devils and the Tigers. Gordon Lee defeated Model, 41-32, but dropped a 39-34 decision to the Tigers. The Trojans and the Ramblers did not match up.
Penn Askew, Logan Butler, Avery Geer, Owen Frost and Bryce James each went 2-0 for the Trojans, who will continue their schedule on Friday as they head to Armuchee for a quad-match that will also include Trion and Adairsville.