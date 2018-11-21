The LaFayette Ramblers got four more dual matches in before Thanksgiving as they faced some tough competition at East Ridge High School on Wednesday.
LaFayette's streak of nine straight dual match wins to start the season came to an end, but the Ramblers were able to finish up 2-2 on the day.
LaFayette lost to Dalton (42-30) and traditional Tennessee power Soddy-Daisy (38-30), but defeated East Hamilton (48-29) and hammered the host Pioneers (72-3).
Matthew Wallin went 4-0 on the day with four pins. Hunter Deal, Jacob Zwiger, Brady Beard and David Patterson each went 3-1. Zwiger had three pins. Beard and Patterson finished with two pins, while Deal had one pin.
Hector Velez, Avery Sullivan, Carson Lanier, Jake Price and Zach Price all went 2-2 on the day, while J.J. Muder was 1-1. Keegan Johns, Damian Brown and Karson Ledford each went 1-0 with Brown and Ledford scoring pins.
LaFayette is scheduled to hit the mats again on Thursday (Nov. 29) as they join Model for a tri-match at Armuchee.