The LaFayette High School wrestling team crossed the border west into Alabama for a tri-match on Thursday and returned to the Peach State with a split.
The Ramblers begin the night with a 56-18 loss to Chelsea (Ala.) as they gave up forfeits at 126, 152 and 195 pounds. There was a double forfeit at 106.
LaFayette's points came on pins by Cyrek Johns (120), Avery Sullivan (132) and Matthew Wallin (285).
LaFayette ended the night on a positive note with a 43-42 victory over host Fort Payne.
Johns (120), Sullivan (132) and Wallin (285) each came up with another pin, as did Preston Alexander (145), Hunter Deal (160) and Jacob Brown (182). Caleb Zwiger (170) won his match by forfeit.
Fort Payne won three matches by pin and LaFayette gave up forfeits at four different weight classes as the match ended in a 42-42 tie. The Ramblers would get the tiebreaking point on the fifth criteria as they had the most total pins in the match.
LaFayette is scheduled to wrestle this weekend at a tournament at South Forsyth High School.