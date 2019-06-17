WRESTLING: Ingle set to bolster Barons' squad

Brewton-Parker College in Mount Vernon, Ga. is very quietly building a solid NAIA wrestling program and the Barons got a little stronger this past Friday as they signed recent Heritage graduate Seth Ingle.
"This day means everything to me," Ingle said. "I've been wanting to wrestle in college since I was a little kid. It's an exciting moment. It's a little bittersweet since I'll be leaving my family and friends back home, but I'm excited about the next four years and for how good of a wrestler I can be. This year, along with me, they've recruited some other really good wrestlers from Georgia, including several state champions, so it looks like we're going to have a good team.
"I also like the fact that (Brewton-Parker) is a Christian school. They've been talking to me for a while now. It's also near Savannah and I'm going to be a history major, so I like the historical part of Savannah too."
Ingle was a major contributor for the Generals the past two seasons. As a junior, he finished runner-up in Area 6-AAAA at 152 pounds and went on to be named a Catoosa-Walker County Dream Team honorable mention pick. He made a name for himself at the Area Duals that same season as his memorable takedown with two seconds left gave Heritage a 38-37 victory over Northwest Whitfield and earned the Generals a trip to Macon for the State Duals.
As a senior, Ingle was a Dream Team first team selection as he went 63-13 and made the semifinals of the McCallie Invitational at 170 before placing fifth. He was runner-up in the area and state sectional tournaments at 160 and went on to finish fifth overall at the state tournament.
He said more than anything, he just wanted to win for the Barons.
"I want to get as many wins as I can," he added, stating that he would likely wrestle at either 157 or 165 in college. "The goal is to win as many matches as I can and maybe one day become a national champion."
"Seth is a great kid," Heritage head wrestling coach Mike Craft said. "He's really respectful and easy to work with. He's a hard worker. He's put in tons of hours and that's why he's so good. He has had some trials and tribulations, but he's resilient. He's fought his way back from adversity and met success here by getting a great scholarship to a good school. I'm super proud of him. He's worked hard and now he's going to reap the benefits of that. I think everything is going to be wide open for him."
Brewton-Parker sent four wrestlers to the NAIA Nationals in Des Moines, Iowa back in March where they finished 15th overall out of 49 teams in the field.
Ingle will give the Barons three wrestlers from the northwest Georgia area. Joseph Reese of Dalton was another recent signee, while one of Ingle's former teammates, three-time Georgia state champion Chuckie Thurman, signed with BPC out of high school.
"Chuckie is a really good wrestler," Ingle said. "Wrestling against him for the last seven or eight years, he's part of the reason I've gotten as good as I am today."