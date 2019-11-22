The Heritage Generals went 2-1 at a quad-match in Trenton on Thursday night. The Navy-and-Red picked up victories over Union County (64-16) and Coosa (72-12), but lost to the homestanding Dade County Wolverines (54-23).
Drew Dietz (120 pounds) went 3-0 on the night with three pins. Alex Eacret (195) was 3-0 with two pins and one technical fall, while Matt Tetreault (220) was 3-0 with one pin.
Nathan Boatman (132), Christian Merrill (152), Jacob Rudder (170) and Drake Parker (182) were all 2-1 with two pins. Garrett Pennington (138) and Braedon Oliver (285) were both 2-1 with one win by pin, while Enrique Rodriguez (106) also went 2-1 on the night. Dax Akers (145) recorded a pin in his only match of the evening.
Ethan Covington (160) had a win by pin, while Tate Thomas (113) and Jack Showalter (145) also both picked up a win. In JV matches, Dylan Hodges (285) was 2-0 with two pins and Jonathan Morris (285) was 1-1 with one pin.
Heritage is now 12-5 in dual matches this season. They will look to improve upon that mark this Tuesday at the Valdosta Duals.
Ringgold battles at home
Having to give up as many as five forfeits, the young Ringgold Tigers dropped three matches in a quad at Ringgold on Thursday night.
Adairsville beat Ringgold, 60-22, as Ringgold was forced to forfeit five matches worth 30 points. Jack Blevins (132), Seth Parker (170) and Scott Clinton (285) all won by pin for the hosts.
The Tigers were edged out by Calhoun, 34-33, in their next match. Blevins (132) and Clinton (285), along with Cameron Weaver (138) and Luke Mills (170) won by pin for the Blue-and-White, while Parker (182) won by decision.
The final match of the night saw traditional power Sonoraville score a 63-18 victory. Clinton (285) and Kaiser Cross (182) both won by pin, as did Zane Rohrer (106), who trailed before rallying for the pin.
The Tigers will take to the mats again on Tuesday at the Cartersville Duals.