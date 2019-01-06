The Heritage High School wrestling team traveled to metro Atlanta on Saturday to compete in the prestigious Union Grove Duals, featuring some of the top teams in the state.
The Generals finished 3-2 on the day to win the Bronze Pool of the tournament, defeating Salem (73-6), Whitewater (50-18) and East Coweta (39-32), but losing to Veterans (63-18) and Fannin County (52-30).
Drake Parker (182 pounds) went a perfect 5-0 with four pins, while Seth Ingle (170) was 5-0 with two pins.
Garett Stephens (152) was 4-1 with three pins. Ryan Craft (113) went 4-1 with two pins, while Nathan Boatman (126) and Christian Merrill (160) were both 3-2 with a pair of pins.
Alex Eacret (195) and Randy Brooks (285) were both 3-2 with one pin. Enrique Rodriguez (106) won two matches by pin, while Mike Stokes (145) had two wins, one by pin. Matthew Tetreault (220) picked up a win via pinfall. Mason Day (120) and Garrett Pennington (132) both won one match, while Jack Showalter (138) was praised for his effort on the day.
A little closer to home, Nathan Williams went 3-0 and won the 195-pound title for LFO at the Murray County Invitational. Landyn Boyd (145) went 3-2 on the day and missed medaling by one match.
For Gordon Lee, Hunter Burnette and Bryce James took second place at 106 and 113 pounds, respectively, while Owen Frost was fourth at 160.
Team scoring was unavailable as of press time.
The Trojans also made the Jasper on Friday and returned home with a 1-2 record in a quad-match.
The Trojans lost to host school Pickens, 44-24, and were edged out by Class 7A Milton, 36-30, but scored a win over Class 4A Cedartown, 36-24.
Logan Butler went 3-0 on the day for Gordon Lee. Burnette and James were both 2-0, while Tomy Duke went 2-1.
The Area Duals will be contested this weekend as teams vie for spots at state later this month.