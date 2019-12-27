The Generals went 5-3 at the recent Coahulla Creek Duals to take fourth place in the tournament.
Heritage picked up victories over Spain Park, 43-31, Tullahoma, 49-28, Ridgeview, 60-21, Pike County. 42-39, and Coahulla Creek, 57-24, but fell to Lambert, 45-34, Blessed Trinity, 58-24, and Trion, 65-12. Injuries forced the Generals to forfeit the 152-pound weight class for the tournament.
Nathan Boatman (132 pounds) and Drake Parker (182) both ended the day 7-1 with six pins, while Drew Dietz (120) was 7-1 with four pins. Tate Thomas (113) went 6-2 with four pins. Alex Eacret (195) finished 4-1 with three wins by pin, while Braeden Oliver and Matt Tetreault both finished 3-1 with two pins while splitting time at 220.
Garrett Pennington (138) was 4-4, winning all four by pin, while Landon Albright (106) was 4-1 with one pin. Dax Akers (145) had three wins with two pins. Ethan Covington (160) picked up three wins with one pin. Jacob Rudder (170) recorded two wins with one pin. Jesse Fisher (285) had one win by pin, while Mike Stokes (145) and Chandler Dunn (195) both won one match on the day.
Heritage is now 26-13 in dual matches this season. They will wrestle again at the Murray County Invitational on Jan. 4.