The Heritage Generals enjoyed Senior Night on the mats with a 54-27 victory over Murray County Thursday night in Boynton.
Tate Thomas (106 pounds), Drew Dietz (113), Brayden Krajesky (120), Garrett Pennington (132), Mike Stokes (138), Christian Merrill (145), Jacob Rudder (170), Drake Parker (182), Alex Eacret (195) and Braeden Oliver (220) all won matches, while Pennington, Stokes, Merrill, Parker and Eacret won their matches by pinfall.
Dax Akers (145) also recorded a pin in a JV match.
Heritage improved to 30-14 in dual matches with the victory. They will wrestle Saturday at a tournament at Brookwood High School in Atlanta.