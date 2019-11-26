The Mat Generals traveled all the way to Valdosta on Tuesday to compete in an unique setting as the Grapple on the Gridiron event took place outdoors on the field at historic Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
Heritage made a solid showing for itself, defeating Cook (51-22), Hampton (60-18) and Houston County (60-35). The Generals fell to Lowndes (54-30) and Coffee (41-36).
Alex Eacret (195 pounds) was 5-0 on the day with five pins, while Drake Parker (182) also went 5-0 with four pins.
Drew Dietz (120) and Nathan Boatman (132) were both 4-1 with three pins. Landon Albright (106) and Garrett Pennington (138) were 4-1 with two pins. Ethan Covington (160) and Jacob Rudder (170) both went 3-2 with three pins, while Matt Tetreault (220) was 3-2 with two pins.
Jack Showalter (145), Mike Stokes (145), Dylan Hodges (285) and Braeden Oliver (285) all picked up a win by pin, while Dax Akers (152) recorded one win on the day.
Heritage (15-7 overall) will wrestle again on Thursday, Dec. 5 at home in a tri-match with Coahulla Creek and Pickens.