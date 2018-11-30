The Heritage Generals improved to 11-8 in dual matches this season after going 2-1 at a quad-meet at Dade County High School on Thursday.
Heritage avenged a loss to Dade County from this past Saturday and also picked up a win over Gordon Central, but dropped a narrow decision to Trion. Match scores were not provided as of press time.
Individually, Seth Ingle (170 pounds) was 3-0 with three pins, while Ryan Craft (120), Ian Burgett (132) and Alex Eacret (195) were all 3-0 with two pins. Drake Parker (182) was 3-0 with one pin.
Matthew Tetreault (220) went 2-1 with both victories coming by pin. Garrett Pennington (145) was 2-1 with one pin, while Enrique Rodriguez (106), Nathan Boatman (126), Garett Stephens (152) and Bryson Green (138) each had one pin. Boatman and Stephens won by pin, while Green won by technical fall.
Head coach Mike Craft said Kameron Burnette (113), Christian Merrill (160) and Randy Brooks (285) wrestled tough in defeat.
Heritage will head to Atlanta this Saturday for the Westminster Duals.