The Heritage Generals made the drive to Jasper on Thursday to take on the Pickens Dragons and the Denmark Danes from Forsyth County in a tri-match.
Heritage cruised past Denmark, 65-15, before holding off Pickens, 54-27.
Seven wrestlers went unbeaten for the Generals on the night.
Garrett Pennington (138 pounds) and Alex Eacret (195) each went 2-0 with two pins, while Landon Albright (106), Tate Thomas (113), Nathan Boatman (132) and Braeden Oliver (285) were all 2-0 with one pin. Christian Merrill (160) won his only match of the night by pinfall.
Drew Dietz (120), Dax Akers (152), Jacob Rudder (170), Drake Parker (182) and Matt Tetreault (220) were all 1-1 with one pin, while Jack Showalter (145) went 1-1. Enrique Rodriguez (106) also got a win in a JV match.
Heritage will look to build on an early 7-2 record when they travel to the Walnut Grove Duals on Saturday.