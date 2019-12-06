Heritage High School hosted Coahulla Creek and Region 6-AAAA foe Pickens in a tri-match on Thursday and ended the night with a 1-1 record.
The Generals opened the night with a 46-35 win over the Class 4A Dragons, but dropped a close 40-36 decision to the Class 3A Colts in a rematch from earlier this season, won by Heritage.
Tate Thomas (113), Drew Dietz (120), Drake Parker (182) and Alex Eacret (195) all went 2-0 with two pins on the evening. Landon Albright (106), Nathan Boatman (132), Garrett Pennington (138) and Matt Tetreault (220) each won one match by pin, while Mike Stokes (145) and Jacob Rudder (170) also picked up a win on the night.
In JV matches, Chandler Dunn (182) was 3-0 with three pins. A.J. Glover (182) was 2-1 with a pin. Enrique Rodriguez (106) and Dax Akers (145) were both 1-0 with one pin, while Mason Day (132) also went 1-0.
The Generals (16-8 overall) will compete Saturday at Peachtree Ridge High School in Atlanta.