The Heritage Generals faced off against a number of higher classification programs on Saturday and left the 17-team North Metro Invitational at Brookwood High School with a very respectable fifth-place overall finish.
Brookwood won the team title with 199 points, followed by Cherokee (195.5) and North Gwinnett (126.5), who edged Roswell (125.5) for third. Heritage amassed 106 points.
Ryan Craft won the 113-pound title and was the lone individual champion for the Generals. Craft went 4-0 with two pins, including one in the finals against Joe Sci of Roswell.
Seth Ingle (160), Drake Parker (182) and Alex Eacret (195) all took third in their weight classes, while Garett Stephens (152) and Jeffery Curtis (220) both took fourth.
The Generals will now shift their focus to the Area 6-AAAA traditional tournament at Gilmer High School this upcoming Saturday.