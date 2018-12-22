The Gordon Lee Trojans saw eight different wrestlers place and two win individual championships at the Chattanooga Christian Invitational on Saturday.
Hunter Burnette claimed the 106-pound championship, while Bryce James took first at 113.
Nathan Hundley (126) and Avery Geer (145) both finished as runner-up in their weight classes. Logan Butler (138) was third, while Tomy Duke (120), Penn Askew (132) and Owen Frost (170) all finished fourth.
Gordon Lee took third in the 16-team field with 147.5 points. Darlington was first with 175, while Chattanooga Christian was the runner-up with 152.5 points. The tournament featured teams from both Tennessee and Georgia.