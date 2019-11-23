The Gordon Lee High School wrestling team traveled to Chatsworth on Saturday for the North Murray Duals and finished the day with a 2-3 record and fourth place overall.
The Trojans defeated Murray County (45-29) and Ridgeland (48-30), but suffered losses to Dade County (54-36), Northwest Whitfield (64-18) and Cedartown (54-24).
Individually, Hunter Burnett went 5-0, splitting matches between 120 and 126 pounds, while Penn Askew also went 5-0 as he wrestled at both 132 and 138. Tomy Duke also wrestled at 132 and 138 and finished 2-0 on the day. Justin Cruise and Austin Crowley split matches at 220. Cruz was 2-0, while Crowley went 2-1.