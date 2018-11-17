The Gordon Lee Trojans continued some impressive early-season wrestling as they went 3-1 at the Coosa Duals.
Gordon Lee defeated Model (43-36), Cherokee (54-24) and Coosa (54-24), while the lone loss came at the hands of Class AAAAAA Paulding County (49-29).
Hunter Burnette, Bryce James, Penn Askew, Logan Butler and Owen Frost each went 4-0 in their individual matches. Avery Geer was 3-0, while Alex Geesey and Montgomery Kephart were both 1-0. Nathaniel Hunley (3-1), Tomy Duke (2-1) and MaKayden Martin (2-2) also wrestled for the Trojans.
Gordon Lee will host four other Peach State foes on Tuesday, starting at 9 a.m.