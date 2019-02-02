The Gordon Lee wrestling team will take six wrestlers back to Rome next weekend after the team finished fourth overall at the Area 4-A traditional tournament at Darlington on Saturday.
Bryce James captured the 106-pound class. James, who earned a first-round bye, scored a pin in his semifinal match before earning a 10-3 decision over Robert Westbrook of Walker in the finals.
Gordon Lee's other champion was Hunter Burnette, who won the 113-pound class. Burnette also received a first-round bye and got a pin in the semis before he edged out Trion's Alonzo Francisco, 3-2, in the finals.
Nathaniel Hunley (126) had to settle for second place. Hunley won his first two matches by pin, but lost to Alan Cordero of Darlington in the finals.
Austin Crowley (220) finished third in his weight class, while Avery Geer (145) and Owen Frost (160) were both fourth. Penn Askew (132) and Montgomery Kephart (138) both finished fifth and will be alternates next weekend. Jagger Martin (152) placed sixth.
Trion won the team title with 237 points, followed by Darlington with 214. Mount Zion (178) was third, followed by Gordon Lee (121) and Mount Paran Christian (80) in the nine-team field.
Sectionals will be back at Darlington next weekend.