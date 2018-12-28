The Gordon Lee Trojans took to the mats for the final time in 2018 as they took fifth at the Battlefield Duals in Huntsville, Ala. on Friday.
The Trojans beat Decatur, Ala. (54-30), Bartlett, Tenn. (44-36) and Sparkman, Ala. (45-30), but fell to Veterans out of Columbus, Ga. (55-18) and Huntsville (55-21).
Hunter Burnette and Bryce James both went 5-0 on the day. Logan Butler and Avery Geer were each 4-1. Penn Askew, Nathan Hunley and Owen Frost were all 3-2. Jagger Martin went 2-1 and Montgomery Kephart won his only match of the day.
Gordon Lee will participate in a quad-match at Pickens High School on Jan. 4.