The Gordon Lee Trojans hosted Northwest Whitfield and Trion on Tuesday night and dropped both ends of the tri-match. The Navy-and-White fell to the Bruins, 51-28, before suffering a 41-24 loss at the hands of the Bulldogs.
Hunter Burnett (120 pounds), Penn Askew (132), Montgomery Kephart (160) and Austin Crowley (220) all went 2-0 on the night for Gordon Lee.
LaFayette goes 1-1 at North Murray
The Ramblers traveled to Chatsworth on Tuesday to take on Southeast Whitfield and host North Murray. LaFayette would split the match, beating the Mountaineers before falling to the Raiders.
LaFayette toppled North Murray by a score of 51-29 behind pins from Cyrek Johns (120), Jazzen Nelson (132), Avery Sullivan (138), Hunter Deal (160), Mason Alexander (170), David Paterson (220) and Matthew Wallin (285). Preston Alexander (145) claimed a 17-11 decision, while Ben Selman (195) received a forfeit.
The Ramblers were not as fortunate against Southeast as they dropped a 57-27 decision. LaFayette's points came on pins by Jonah Neal (126), Sullivan (145), Deal (160), Wallin (285) and a 5-4 decision by Mason Alexander (170).