Six local wrestlers competed for state championships at the Macon Coliseum on Saturday, but only Ridgeland's Jacob Mariakis (Class 4A, 152 pounds) was able to emerge with state gold as he tied a Ridgeland school record with his third state crown.
The other area finalists wrestled tough, but all had to settle for second place.
Gordon Lee's Bryce James (106) dropped a 4-1 decision to Mark Metz of Pinecrest Academy in the Class 1A finals. In Class 3A, Tanner Stone (126) fell 7-2 to North Hall standout Matthew Glenn, while the rubber match between LFO's Nathan Williams and Sonoraville's John Knight went the way of Knight, 10-4, in the 195-pound Class 3A final. Williams beat Knight in the Area 6 finals, only to see Knight answer in the recent state sectional finals.
And in Class 4A, Heritage's Ryan Craft (113) finished as runner-up for the second time following a 10-3 loss to Madison County's Josh Kincaid, while Ridgeland's Dylan Swanson (160) endured a tough loss in the finals against West Laurens' Dre Bonner, 14-11.
Gordon Lee's Hunter Burnette (113) fought his way to a third-place finish. Nathan Hunley (126) earned fourth place, while Avery Geer (145) stepped onto the podium in sixth place.
Heritage joined Gordon Lee with four wrestlers on the state podium. Garret Stephens (152) finished fourth for the Generals. Seth Ingle (160) placed fifth, while Alex Eacret (195) ended up sixth. Drake Parker (182) and Jeffery Curtis (220) both earned points, but fell in the consolation rounds.
Craft also capped his Heritage career with a program-record 204 victories and tied former Generals' state champion Cory Canada for most wins in a single season with 65. Canada set the mark back in the 2009-2010 campaign.
Ringgold saw Logan Skeen (132) take fourth place in his weight class, while Holden Moss (138) and Malachi Parker (170) both advanced to the second round of the championship brackets before being eliminated in the consolation rounds.
Also making the medal stand in Class 3A was LFO's Dylan Simpson (220), who ended up sixth, while LaFayette's Matthew Wallin (220) finished sixth in Class 4A. The Ramblers were also represented in Macon by Avery Sullivan (126) and Karson Ledford (145), who both fell short of the medal rounds.
Four teams repeat as state champions
The Commerce Tigers made it six consecutive state titles in Class 1A as they amassed 193 points. Darlington (161.5) was second, followed by Turner County (98), Trion (90) and George Walton Academy (80.5). Gordon Lee was ninth overall with 62 points.
The big news was in Class 3A where Sonoraville not only defended its state title, they ended mighty Jefferson's streak of 18 consecutive state championships. The Phoenix finished with 172 points, followed closely behind by North Hall (168.5) and Jefferson (165.5). Jackson County (102) was fourth, while Lumpkin County (87) was fifth. Ringgold tied Morgan County for 12th place with 40 points.
Woodward Academy won its first state title since 2013 as they finished with 169 points to win Class 4A. West Laurens (166.5) was a very close second, while Blessed Trinity (129.5), Gilmer (101.5) and Central-Carroll (96) rounded out the top five. Ridgeland (92.5) finished sixth, while Heritage (68.5) hung on for 10th place.
Social Circle made it five state titles in a row with 150.5 points with Elbert County taking second in Class 2A with 122.5 points.
Woodland-Cartersville, who brought just nine wrestlers to Macon, earned its first state championship since 2003 with 208.5 points in Class 5A. The Wildcats dethroned two-time defending champion Buford, who finished second with 186.5.
Fresh off winning the state duals title for the first time in school history, the Valdosta Wildcats completed the state sweep in Class 6A with 177 points. It was the first traditional state title for Valdosta. Pope (141.5) was second.
And in Class 7A, there was little drama as powerhouse Camden County finished with a state-best 223.5 points to win a fifth consecutive state title and its sixth since 2012. Long-time state stalwart Collins Hill was second with 146.5 points.