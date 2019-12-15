Heritage, LFO, Ridgeland and Ringgold High Schools were among the 20 teams participating in the 2019 McCallie Invitational this weekend in Chattanooga.
A total of eight area wrestlers placed in their weight classes in the prestigious tournament with half of those coming from Heritage.
After making it to the championship semifinals on Saturday morning, both Landon Albright (106 pounds) and Alex Eacret (195) finished in fifth place. Drew Dietz (120) and Nathan Boatman (132) both finished in sixth place.
LFO got a fifth-place finish from Jacob Brown (160) and a sixth-place finish from Taylor Frady (285).
Ridgeland was represented on the podium by Aiden Raymer (138), who finished fifth, while Luke Parks of Ringgold (220) took fourth place.
Heritage finished 11th overall with 91.5 points. LFO (40) ended the tournament in 16th place. Ridgeland (38) was 17th and Ringgold (33) was 19th.
Woodland of Cartersville cruised to the team title with 307 points. Host McCallie (225) was second, just ahead of Chattooga (217). Woodward Academy (172) was fourth and Northwest Whitfield (158.5) rallied to get fifth.
LaFayette third at Chapel Hill
The Mat Ramblers went 4-1 and placed third in the 10-team Chapel Hill Duals on Saturday.
LaFayette picked up victories over Douglas County (40-30), Villa Rica (48-12), New Manchester (48-30) and Temple (47-24), while the Ramblers' lone loss came to Paulding County (51-30).
Four LaFayette wrestlers went 5-0 on the day. Avery Sullivan (132/138) had three pins, one technical fall and one forfeit victory, while Jacob Brown (160), Caleb Zwiger (170) and David Patterson (220) all won three matches by pin and two by forfeit.
Karson Ledford (145) had two forfeit victories, one pin and one major decision in his four wins, while Jazzen Nelson (132/138) recorded two wins by forfeit, one pin and one decision to finish the day with four W's.
Hunter Deal (152) had three victories with one major, one forfeit and one pin. Jeremiah Proctor (220/285) had three victories by forfeit, while Caleb Romine (182) had two victories by pin on the day.