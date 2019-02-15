A total of 11 wrestlers from the Catoosa and Walker County area have advanced to the championship semifinals of the GHSA state wrestling tournament at the Macon Coliseum.
In Class 1A, Gordon Lee has three wrestlers through to the semis. Bryce James (106 pounds) and Nathaniel Hunley (126) picked up second-round pins on Thursday, while Hunter Burnette (113) won second-round match by a 6-0 decision.
Avery Geer (145) lost his second-round match to drop to the consolation bracket. He will need to win four straight matches to earn third place.
Also wrestling for Gordon Lee is Makayden Martin (106). Martin bounced back with a pin in the consolation brackets on Thursday to stay alive in the first-ever GHSA-sanctioned girls' state tournament.
Ringgold's Tanner Stone (126) is through to the semifinals in Class 3A. Stone, who received a first-round bye on Wednesday, received a victory by injury default on Thursday.
The Tigers have three wrestlers still alive in the consolation brackets. Logan Skeen (132) earned a bye in his consolation match on Thursday, while Holden Moss (138) and Malachi Parker (170) both dropped to the consolation brackets after losses on Thursday.
LFO's Nathan Williams (195) claimed a 5-1 victory in his second-round match to put himself in the championship semifinals. Dylan Simpson (220) had a bye on Thursday in the consolation brackets.
The Ridgeland Panthers have four wrestlers in the championship semifinals in Class 4A.
Chris Prescott (120) won his second-round match by pin on Thursday. Jordan Hughley (138) earned a 3-0 decision. Jacob Mariakis (152) picked up a technical fall victory and Dylan Swanson (160) earned a 19-9 major decision.
Aiden Raymer (132) lost his second-round match, but rebounded for a pin in his first consolation match. However, Tommy Lamb (220) won his first consolation match by pin earlier on Thursday, but later dropped a 4-2 decision to Heritage's Jeffery Curtis, eliminating Lamb from the tournament.
For the Generals, Ryan Craft (113) and Seth Ingle (160) both won their matches on Thursday to advance the semifinals. Craft picked up a 7-2 victory, while Ingle won his bout, 15-7.
Garret Stephens (152) lost his second-round bout, but rebounded with a pin in his first consolation match. Alex Eacret (195) also lost his second-round match, but followed up with a technical fall in the consolation rounds, while the aforementioned Curtis was sent to the consolation brackets after a second-round defeat before his win over Lamb.
Drake Parker (182) saw his tournament come to an end after a pair of tough one-point matches on Thursday, the final one coming in triple-overtime.
The LaFayette Ramblers saw Avery Sullivan (126) pick up a victory in his first consolation bout on Thursday, but Sullivan would be eliminated with a loss in his next match. However, Matthew Wallin (220) stayed alive with a pin and a 12-6 decision in his two consolation matches. He will face Curtis on Friday with a spot in the medal round on the line.
West Laurens leads the Class 4A team standings after Day 2 with 75.5 points. Woodward Academy is second with 67 points, while Central-Carroll is third with 61 points. Blessed Trinity (56) and Gilmer (53.5) round out the top five. Ridgeland is tied for sixth place with North Oconee (46.5), while Heritage (36.5) sits in 10th place.
Gordon Lee (27), is in sixth place in the Class 1A standings behind Commerce (75), Darlington (62), Turner County (47), Irwin County (29) and George Walton Academy (28.5).
Neither Ringgold nor LFO is in the top 10 in Class 3A. Jefferson leads the way with 70.5 points, followed by North Hall (67), Sonoraville (63), Jackson County (42) and Pike County (39.5).