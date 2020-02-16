Walker and Catoosa County finished with a combined three state placers on the final day of the GHSA state tournament at the Macon Coliseum on Saturday.
Gordon Lee's Hunter Burnette took fifth place in the 113-pound Class 1A weight class. He scored a 3-2 victory over Jordan Dunlap of Irwin County in his final bout.
A pair of Heritage wrestlers finished in sixth place in Class 4A. Drew Dietz (113) lost to Zack Recker of Denmark in his final bout, while Alex Eacret (195) fell to Flowery Branch's Jonathan Marin.
Local teams from outside the two-county area fared very well in the team standings.
Chattooga, who won the state duals last month, doubled up with the Class 2A team title. The Indians finished with 195 points, easily outdistancing second-place Oglethorpe County (117.5), while Dade County (113) was a surprising third.
After missing out at the state duals in January, Sonoraville stormed back to win the 3A state title. The Phoenix finished with 194.5 points, edging out North Hall (189.5) for the title. Lumpkin County (117) was third.
And a little further down the road, Woodland-Cartersville took the Class 5A title with 210 points. Buford (179) and Veteran (161) rounded out the top three spots.
Trion, the Class 1A state duals champs, had to settle for second on Saturday as Commerce came back to win the title with 159 points. The Bulldogs finished with 157.5 and Mount Pisgah Christian was third at 122.
Gilmer collected 151.5 points, but had to settle for second place behind Woodward Academy's 177 in Class 4A. West Laurens (117) was third.
Creekview claimed the Class 6A title with 195.5 points, followed by Cambridge (169.5) and Richmond Hill (155.5).
And in Class 7A, powerhouse Camden County scored 199.5 points to win another state title. Collins Hill (167) was second, while Brookwood and West Forsyth tied for third (109).
Heritage finished 19th in Class 4A. LaFayette wound up in the 22nd spot and Ridgeland tied for 32nd place. Ringgold tied for 30th in Class 3A and Gordon Lee was 31st in Class 1A.