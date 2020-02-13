The first day of the GHSA state wrestling tournament in Macon was a tough one for athletes from Catoosa and Walker Counties as only two of the 20 wrestlers that made the trip advanced to the championship semifinals.
Gordon Lee's Hunter Burnette is through to the semis in the Class 1A 113-pound division. After a first-round pin, Burnette came back to score a 2-1 victory over Trion's Daegan Vaughn in a hard-fought victory. Burnette will wrestle on Friday against Dawson Legg of Commerce.
The other semifinalist is Drew Dietz of Heritage. Dietz scored two straight pins in the Class 4A 113-pound division and will match up against Austin Thiel of Perry in Friday's night semifinals.
Timy Duke (160) is still in the consolation rounds for Gordon Lee, as is Ringgold's Seth Parker, who is wrestling in the Class 3A 145-pound class.
Heritage still has Tate Thomas (106), Mike Stokes (138), Drake Parker (182) and Alex Eacret (195) still wrestling in the consolation bracket.
LaFayette still has all six of its wrestlers alive the consolation rounds. Those include Cyrek Johns (113), Avery Sullivan (132), Karson Ledford (145), Hunter Deal (152), David Patterson (220) and Matthew Wallin (285).
Only two of Ridgeland's wrestlers remain alive for potential medals as Elijah Langston (120) and Aiden Raymer (126) are still in the consolation brackets.
Panther wrestlers Camden Bain (132), Garrett Romans (138) and Dylan Fowler (152), along with Gordon Lee's Makayden Martin (girls' 112-pound division), all saw their tournaments end on Thursday.
Team scores were unavailable as of press time.