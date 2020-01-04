Most of the local wrestlers from the Catoosa and Walker County area tested themselves at the Murray County Invitational in Chatsworth on Saturday and it was a big day for Gordon Lee's Penn Askew and LaFayette's Matthew Wallin.
Askew claimed a 4-0 victory over Lumpkin County's T.J. Payne to win the 126-pound weight class, while Wallin got past Ringgold's Scott Clinton, 3-1, to win the title at 285 pounds.
Nathan Hunley finished fourth for the Trojans at 138 pounds, while Seth Parker was third for the Tigers at 152.
Team-wise, Heritage had the best day of the five local teams in attendance as the Generals finished third overall with 133 points.
Tate Thomas (106), Nathan Boatman (132), Drake Parker (182) and Alex Eacret (195) all finished runner-up in their weight classes, while Drew Dietz (120) placed third.
LaFayette also got a runner-up finish from Hunter Deal (152) and third-place showings from Avery Sullivan (132), Karson Ledford (145) and David Patterson (220).
LFO finished the day with one placer in Jacob Brown, who was third at 170.
Gilmer had four individual champions and took the team title with 261 points. Lumpkin County (142.5) had two champions and finished as the runner-up. Dalton took fourth place with 115 points, just edging out the Ramblers (111.5) for the fourth spot. Ringgold (74) finished ninth, Gordon Lee (73) was 10th and LFO (41) was 14th.
Teams will now start to focus their attention on the upcoming Area Duals next weekend.
Gordon Lee will compete at Trion High School for a berth at state. The Area 6-AAA Duals will be held at Sonoraville, while the Area 6-AAAA Duals will be hosted by Gilmer.