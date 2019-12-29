The Gordon Lee Trojans had just one medalist and placed 13th overall at the Rockmart Invitational on Saturday.
With only seven wrestlers available for the Trojans on the day, Penn Askew came through with the only podium finish as he took fourth at 126 pounds. Askew made the championship semifinals and was 3-2 on the day with three pins.
Nathan Hunley (138) went 3-2 with two pins on the afternoon. Jadyn Norton (120) was 2-2 with a pin, while Timy Duke (152) and Austin Crowley (220) were each 1-2 with one pin.
Cass won the event with 156.5 points, followed in the top five by Northwest Whitfield (153.5), Oglethorpe County (149), Cartersville (122) and Model (112).