A number of high school wrestlers from the Catoosa and Walker County area will have a chance to place at the McCallie Invitational on Saturday.
However, only two will have a chance to win individual titles.
Heritage's Landon Albright and his teammate Alex Eacret are the only two wrestlers from the immediate area to make the championship semifinals of the annual tournament in Chattanooga. Those championship finals are scheduled to get underway Saturday morning with the finals scheduled for later in the afternoon.
Albright claimed two first-period pins to make the semis at 106 pounds, while Eacret (195) got a first-round bye and punched his ticket to the semis with a 17-0 technical fall victory.
Woodland (Cartersville) leads the tournament field with 140.5 points. Host McCallie is second with 94.5 points, just one half-point ahead of Sonoraville (94) in the standings. Woodward Academy (82) and Chattooga (78) are both still within striking distance at fourth and fifth place, respectively.
Heritage is currently 12th overall with 33.5 points. Ridgeland (12) is 18th overall, followed by LFO (6) and Ringgold (0).
Gordon Lee goes 2-1 at Armuchee
The Trojans traveled to Floyd County for a quad-match at Armuchee on Friday night and came home with a pair of victories against just one defeat.
Gordon Lee downed the host Indians, 54-17 and slipped past Blessed Trinity, 42-35, but dropped a 54-27 decision to Rockmart.
Hunter Burnette went 3-0 at 120 pounds, while Nathan Hunley went 3-0 while splitting his time between 138 and 145 pounds. Kalob Ray also wrestled at both 138 and 145, finishing the night 2-0, while Austin Crowley was 2-0 at 220.
Justin Cruise (220) and Tomy Duke (132) both went 1-0, while Michael Atkins (285) and Jadyn Norton (126) each finished 2-1 on the evening.