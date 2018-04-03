WRESTLING: 2017-2018 Walker County Co-Wrestler of the Year - Jacob Mariakis

For the second straight season, Ridgeland mat technician Jacob Mariakis won every match in which he competed, becoming just the third Panther to win back-to-back state titles.
Mariakis won 17 times in 17 attempts, going 4-0 at the state finals. He won his first bout in Macon by pin, the second by technical fall and added a 13-0 major decision in the semifinals before a 14-6 victory over Troup’s Chase Seals for the Class 4A 145-pound championship.
But in many ways, the wrestling was the easy part for the Ridgeland junior standout.
For the second straight year, Mariakis had to deal with off-season shoulder surgery, which cut into his mat time during the season. However, he found a way to get past the pain and today, he joins Gordon Lee senior Braden Jarvis as Walker County’s Co-Wrestler of the Year.
“It’s pretty big deal,” he said of winning the award. “(Two-time Ridgeland state champion) Chris Henderson had it the last couple of years, so it’s pretty cool to share the award with Braden. He and I are pretty good friends and he deserves it too. It was a good year. God really blessed me with a good season and He gets all the glory.”
The favorite according to many coming into the 2017-2018 season, Mariakis’ quest for a third straight state finals appearance was nearly derailed, not once, but twice before the high school season even officially began.
Mariakis initially hurt his shoulder - the same shoulder he needed surgery on four years ago - over the summer. But instead of surgery, the decision was made to opt for rehab.
“We thought that rehab would take care of it,” said Keith Mariakis, Jacob’s father and Ridgeland head coach. “He went three days a week to see a guy who knows everything there is to know about rehabbing a torn labrum. But when we got to the (pre-season) Super 32 Tournament (in October), he just couldn’t get through a match without having to take an injury timeout. There were certain moves he just couldn’t do, so to have to look him in the face and tell him that we were going to have to have another surgery was really heartbreaking.”
The surgery took place just one week after the Super 32 and just before the start of the high school season.
“It was just a race against time at that point,” Jacob explained. “We didn’t realize how bad my shoulder was until the surgery. I had torn everything back up, so the doctors had to completely repair it again. It was a little more extensive this time and rehab was a little bit slower and longer, but it all worked out in the end.”
Mariakis said he had confidence he would be able to return in time to defend his title, though his father wasn’t quite so sure.
“We a few disagreements,” he said with a chuckle. “In my mind, I knew I was going to be back. I just didn’t know when. It caused a few problems, but it also made me be more responsible. He wasn’t going to let me wrestle if I wasn’t doing what I was supposed to do, rehab-wise. It kind of helped me to realize what I needed to do to make sure my body was healing the right way.”
“We were just a lot more cautious,” Keith added. “He even had to change his eating habits to give his muscles and tendons of the best opportunity to get stronger. But he usually does what he needs to do and he did in this case. It all worked out and he did well.”
With one season left in his high school career, Keith said his son’s off-season schedule would be significantly toned down, or perhaps cleared altogether, in hopes of seeing him be able to wrestle his first full season since his freshman campaign.
“Hopefully we’ll have him for the whole season next year,” the coach said. “I just want a good senior year for him.”
And it could be a great senior year. Mariakis currently sits on a 99-5 career record, is riding a two-year winning streak and could join Panther great Jacob Harris as the only three-time state wrestling champion in Ridgeland history.
“I’m hoping to tie the record, but you can’t overlook anything or anybody,” he added. “I just have to keep working, but (three in a row) would definitely be something to be proud of.”