WRESTLING: 2017-2018 Walker County Co-Wrestler of the Year - Braden Jarvis

There was plenty of joy, plenty of cheers and quite a few tears when Gordon Lee senior Braden Jarvis finally had his hands raised in the finals of the state wrestling tournament back in February.
But the bulk of that celebration came from coaches, teammates, family and friends. For Jarvis himself, it was more a sense of relief.
“I tell everybody this,” he began. “I was more scared to lose than I was happier to win. That feeling of losing twice (in the state finals) is not a fun feeling. It burns inside of you until you finally win it and I was able to finally pull it off.”
Jarvis’ 8-4 victory over Braxton Legg from powerhouse Commerce in the 170-pound Class 1A finals was more than the triumphant conclusion of an undefeated final season, it was the final happy ending of a high school wrestling story four years in a making.
He had been to the state finals twice before, both times having to settle for the runner-up medal in heartbreaking fashion.
A late takedown in the finals his sophomore year, one that would have tied the match, was judged to have come after the final whistle, resulting in a 3-1 loss. Then the following season, Jarvis suffered an ankle injury early in the first period and was ultimately forced to forfeit.
But Jarvis simply wouldn’t be denied in his senior season.
“He was really hungry coming off those two state runner-up finishes, especially the way it happened last year,” Gordon Lee head coach Jason Mull said. “This year, I was kind of holding my breath all year because of his shoulder, which he had injured near the end of football season. But it was just one of those things that we didn’t talk about because we didn’t want to jinx anything. We managed to get through it.”
The win over Legg secured a 43-0 campaign in his final season in Navy-and-White and today Jarvis is being honored as Co-Wrestler of the Year for Walker County.
“It feels fantastic,” Jarvis said. “This is something I’ve waited on for a long time. My coaches and parents put me in a place where I could do the best that I could and I’m blessed to be able to do it.”
He called finishing the year undefeated “icing on the cake”.
“The most important part was the state championship,” he continued. “My dad told me all year that being undefeated really didn’t matter unless I won that last one. It was nice to go undefeated. It wasn’t really necessary, but it was fun.”
Jarvis said he wasn’t focused on the streak, but rather just getting better each and every time he stepped on the mat.
“The sport of wrestling challenges you in every way it can,” he added. “You have to bring your A-game every time because everyone else is bringing their A-games. That’s just how it is in this sport.”
The 43-0 record and the state title was the punctuation mark on a stellar career that saw him win four area titles and three sectional titles with one third-place showing at sectionals as a freshman. He ended up with a career record of 181-25, with 17 of those losses coming in his first high school season.
“He’s definitely a guy we’re going to miss,” Mull added. “When next year rolls around and we’re looking back, we’re probably going to realize how much we took him for granted. He’s one of those guys that you could count on for wins and points.”
Jarvis, a state contender in the pole vault on the track team, also rushed for over 1,100 yards and scored 14 touchdowns as a running back this past season. He said he has talked to a few schools about playing football or wrestling, but says has yet to make up his mind.
“I haven’t really decided yet,” he said. “I’ve talked to a few schools for football and some for wrestling, but other than that I really don’t know. I’m just sort of weighing my options right now.”