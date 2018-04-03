WRESTLING: 2017-2018 Catoosa County Co-Wrestler of the Year - Griffin Green

There aren’t many things that Griffin Green didn’t accomplish during his high school wrestling career at Ringgold.
A four-time state placer and a three-time state finalist, Green ended a stellar four-year run with a sparkling 187-22 overall record, two state runner-up finishes and one state title.
Today, he adds to his resume as he joins Heritage’s Ryan Craft as Catoosa County’s Co-Wrestlers of the Year for the 2017-2018 season.
“I’m very proud,” Green said of the award. “I wish (my senior) year had ended better, but I think I did really well. I think I made my dad and my team proud.”
Green finished 42-4 in his final season with the Tigers, advancing to the Class 3A 145-pound state finals for the third consecutive year. He won his state crown as a sophomore.
Already an accomplished and highly-decorated youth wrestler, Green burst on to the prep scene as a freshman with a fourth-place showing at the prestigious and highly-competitive McCallie Invitational and he later advanced to the championship semifinals at state (at 138 pounds) before finishing fourth.
Among his many achievements during his time at Ringgold were four top-five finishes at McCallie, including a championship as a sophomore. He won two Ooltewah Invitational titles with one second-place finish. He had one title and one runner-up finish at the Ringgold Tiger Invitational and picked up several area and sectional championships along the way.
He said his past successes forced him to be prepared every time he took the mat.
“You just have to make sure you stay on top of your game,” he explained. “You can’t really slack off. If you do, everyone else catches up.”
Ringgold head coach David Moss called Griffin “an awesome kid”.
“He does really well in school,” Moss explained. “He makes great grades and he’s already dual-enrolled in college and has big college plans for next year. He started working with us in the sixth grade and he’s been with us the whole time. He did everything he could possibly do. He worked basically year-round.
“He led by example by working really hard. He didn’t take days off. When he was in the room, he was working to get better.”
However, this past GHSA state championship might just have been the final match for Griffin, who said he is ready to get down to the business of going to school and working toward a new goal of becoming a corporate attorney.
“I’m definitely going to miss the camaraderie we had here as a team,” he said. “But wrestling is done for me and I’m ready to move on to the next stage of my life.”