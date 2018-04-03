WRESTLING: 2017-2018 Catoosa County Co-Wrestler of the Year - Ryan Craft

It’s been a steady climb toward the top for Heritage junior wrestler Ryan Craft.
A three-time member of Team Georgia, Craft was a USA Wrestling Freestyle-Greco Georgia state champion in both 2016 and 2017 and was an alternate for the state tournament as a freshman.
The following year, he qualified for the state tournament outright and proved that he belonged as he finished in third place on the Class 4A 106-pound podium.
Then this past season, Craft turned in his best season to date. Once again wrestling at 106 pounds, he went 56-8 on the season, placing fourth at the prestigious McCallie Invitational and finishing as runner-up in his weight class at the North Metro Invitational in Atlanta.
He went on to place second at the Area 6-AAAA championships and first at state sectionals. Once in Macon, he got through to the state championship finals before finishing as state runner-up to Jefferson’s Tyson Thurmond in a 6-4 match that saw Thurmond win in a sudden-victory overtime session.
Today, Craft joins fellow Catoosa County grappler, Griffin Green of Ringgold, as one of Catoosa County’s Co-Wrestlers of the Year.
Craft said he felt like he had a good season, all things considered. However, he said coming up short in the final match will provide plenty of extra motivation for his final season in Navy-and-Red.
“It’s frustrating to put all the hard work in all season and to have it come down to that one match and then coming so close to winning it,” explained Craft, who just missed a late takedown against Thurmond that would have won the match in regulation time. “I got third my sophomore year and second my junior year, so there’s only one place higher I can get. Being state champion is my goal.”
Craft’s wrestling coach at Heritage also serves as his dad.
“I am very proud of him,” Mike Craft said. “It was frustrating for him to be so close. He was within one second of getting a late near-fall count and never having to go into overtime. A lot of wrestlers never even make it to the state finals, so he’s already had a major accomplishment with that, but I know he’s going to keep working to get that state championship.”
The younger Craft said sacrifices are a necessary part of what it takes to be considered an elite wrestler and a leader for his team.
“It’s important to show leadership,” he explained. “Griffin and I are both good leaders on our teams and I know we both put in a lot of hard work. You have to go places and be willing to do things. I think that’s why we do so well.
“You have to be willing to give up your time and catch up on any schoolwork you might miss. You have to cut weight when you don’t want to and you have to go places when you could just be at home, sit around and be lazy. Instead you go out and try to get better.”
Craft is getting it done in the classroom, as well as on the mat. A two-time Heritage team scholar-athlete, he sports a 4.0 grade point average.
He will take a career record of 139-48 into his senior year and knows he will have a target on his back every time he takes to the mat next season.
“You just have to step out on that mat every single time, no matter who you’re wrestling, and just go out and wrestle your best,” he added. “You have to give it all you can give because you never know, you might get beat on any given day.”