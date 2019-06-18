Recent Gordon Lee graduate Tucker Windham opened the second round of the Georgia Junior Championship at the Augusta Country Club with plenty of work to do.
After a first-round score of 8-over-par 80 on Monday, Windham - the future Dalton State College Roadrunner - was tied in 119th place with only the low 70 players and ties being assured of playing again in Wednesday's final round.
And work is exactly what Windham did.
His round of 2-under-par 70 won Tuesday was tied for the fourth-lowest score of the day and it was also enough for him to finish at 6-over-par for his first 36 holes. That total of 150 was right on the number needed as he improved 50 spots in the standings and earned himself a third round.
Windham had four birdies and just two bogeys on Tuesday and he is currently tied with nine other golfers for 69th place overall. He will tee off at 7:50 a.m. on Wednesday.
What was a four-way tie for the lead after 18 holes is now a three-player tie for the lead as Brock Hoover of Woodstock (68-68), Bruce Murphy of Johns Creek (68-68) and Jack Boltja of Thomasville (68-68) share the top spot at 8-under-par 136.
Jay Spivey of Macon (69-69) and Connery Meyer of Marietta (69-69) sit at 6-under-par 138, and Luke Phillips of Peachtree City (74-66) and Harrison Smith of Canton (71-69) sit at 4-under-par 140. Rounding out the top 10 are three at 3-under-par 141, including Steve Kibare of Canton (71-70), Jackson Buchanan of Dacula (71-70) and Myles Jones of Suwanee (73-68).
In the Girls' Championship, being contested at the Harbor Club in Greensboro, Ainsley Cowart of Winston fired another under-par round to increase her lead going into the final round.
Cowart was 3-under at one point in the second round, but she made bogey on both the 17th and 18th holes to finish with a 1-under-par 71. She leads Sara Im of Duluth by five strokes after rounds of 67 and 71. Im finished with a 1-over-par 73 to go with her first round 2-under-par 70 to sit in solo second place.
Mikayla Dubnik of Gainesville shot the lone other under-par round on Tuesday with a 1-under-par 71 to move into third place at even par for the championship (73-71). Madeline Ananthasane of Auburn is in fourth following a 2-over-par 74 in the second round after opening with an even-par 72. Kimberly Shen of Johns Creek (75-72) rounds out the top five.