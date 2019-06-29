Former Gordon Lee Trojan Tucker Windham shot a final-round 75 on Saturday at the Future Masters Tournament in Dothan, Ala.
Windham, who had carded rounds of 72 and 73 to open the tournament, finished in a tie for 65th place (10-over-par) in the 15-18 age group, which consisted of over 230 golfers.
Jones Free of Selma, Ala., who began the final round one shot behind Maxwell Ford of Peachtree Corners, Ga. turned the tables on Ford in Saturday's final round. Free shot a 69, while Ford came home with a 71, Free (10-under-par) the title by one stroke.