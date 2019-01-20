The Gordon Lee Trojans have usually not fared well against North Cobb Christian in recent years, coming up on the short end of the stick against the Eagles from Marietta, who are usually a mainstay in the Class 1A private school Top 10 state rankings.
North Cobb Christian handed Gordon Lee a 19-point loss early in December, but the Trojans would make amends for that on Saturday.
Playing in the friendly confines of Chickamauga, Gordon Lee erupted for 24 points in the fourth quarter to break open a close game and shock the Eagles, 70-53, in a Region 6-A North sub-region clash.
Gordon Lee led 32-29 at halftime and held a slim 46-42 lead after the third quarter. However, Justin Wooden and Sam Norton would get hot from the perimeter in the fourth quarter and the Eagles simply had no answer.
Wooden drained three of his seven 3-pointers in the final stanza, while Norton connected on two treys in the final eight minutes. The Trojans' defense also held the Eagles to just 11 points in the final quarter to secure the victory.
Wooden finished with 29 points, while Wylie Heming had a season-high 24 points. A total of 18 of Heming's points came in the first half, including 12 in the second quarter alone. Norton finished with four 3-pointers and 12 total points, while three points from Robert Napier and two from Hunter Hodson rounded out the scoring for Gordon Lee (10-9, 5-4).
Gordon Lee girls 55, North Cobb Christian 22
There would be no such drama in the first game of the day as the Lady Trojans led 17-3 after the first quarter and never looked back in a blowout victory over the Lady Eagles.
Gracie O'Neal had 15 points for Gordon Lee (6-14, 3-5). Sadie Gasaway had nine points. Addison Sturdivant and Emma McGraw finished with eight points apiece, while Macy Sharp dropped in seven. Six points from Ashlyn Schmidt and two from Shelby Wilson completed the scoring for the home team.