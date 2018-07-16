Vonn Bell Academy Skills Camp a ringing success

Vonn Bell and his Ridgeland teammates packed the stands at Panther Stadium during their run to the Class 4A state championship game back in 2012.
Nearly six years later, Bell returned to his old stomping grounds hoping to train the next generation of potential state champs.
The former Ohio State All-American was back in Happy Valley on Saturday to host the first-ever Vonn Bell Academy Skills Camp.
Bell said it was great to be back on Bowers and Painter Field once again.
“I feel like I could run some back,” he said with a smile. “I’ve gotten a few flashbacks from some games. There’s a lot of great memories here and it was great to see some of my old high school coaches, like Coach (Mark) Mariakis and Coach Kip Klein, who came out to support us here. It was great to see those guys and their families’ faces, knowing what they all did for me and knowing that we’re paving the way for the young guys.”
Nearly 150 players from kindergarten all the way up to rising high school seniors from all over the north Georgia and Chattanooga areas went through offensive, defensive and special teams drills and there were competitions during the day-long event for prizes, such as autographed footballs and even cleats from the New Orleans Saints second-round pick.
“It’s a great turnout for the city and the community,” Bell said. “I’m very happy for the parents bringing them out on a great Saturday and giving them the chance to learn some football from a couple of guys.
“We’ve got them running some routes and competing a little bit. It’s just a great electric environment. We’ve got (coaches) out here who have played at many different levels, from high school to college to the NFL. We weren’t able to get everyone here because of some scheduling conflicts, but we had some more guys volunteer and I appreciate every one of them.”
The smiles were extra-big on some of the camper’s faces as 10 youngsters were selected to receive $100 gift cards at Academy Sports and Outdoors in Chattanooga. Those 10 used those cards during a shopping spree with Bell at the store on Friday.
“It’s always fun to see a kid smile and make their day,” Bell continued. “It’s nice to help the parents and make it easy on their pockets too. Some people aren’t as fortunate as others, so just to be able to give back to the community and help some kids get some new (football) gear for the fall and get them swagged up, it’s just a pleasure and it really brings joy to my heart and my family’s heart. We always want to give back to the community.”
Bell said he hopes that his Academy Skills Camp will be an annual tradition at Ridgeland.
“I want to,” he said. “I want the kids to know the calendar and tell their moms that it’s time for the Vonn Bell camp each year and that they want to go to it. I’m grateful for the turnout and I think the plan in place is to keep doing this each year and keep it going.
“I love seeing these kids grow up in the community and taking over here at Ridgeland. It’s really a dream come true when you’re able to leave a legacy behind and see other people follow in your footsteps.”