VOLLEYBALL: Young Ridgeland looking to surprise

After graduating nine seniors from the 2016 class, the Ridgeland Lady Panthers went through a rebuilding phase in 2017. However, they still came through with some established building blocks as they gear up for this fall.
Head coach April Lemonds said one good thing about having so many young players last year is the chance to do less teaching and more coaching this time around.
“Our biggest thing this year is hoping we don’t have to re-teach so many of the new things that we learned last year,” she explained. “We just want to build on what we did last year. It’s still early, but we’re very optimistic.”
With just two seniors on the roster for the second straight season, the Lady Panthers will again be a bit on the youthful side. But Lemonds said her squad is eager and willing to learn from its experiences and determined to get things shored up before the start of the season.
“We did okay at (preseason) camp,” she added. “We didn’t play as well as I was hoping we would during our play day at Heritage (in early August), but we are learning from our mistakes, so it was good to have a day like that to show us things that we needed to fix. And I have seen (our players) trying to fix those things, which is always huge for you as a coach.”
The senior class will consist of Tori Elliott and Emma Carter. Elliott, beginning her fourth year in the Ridgeland program, will again be on the right side of the front row as she has been the last three seasons. Meanwhile, Carter is hoping to step into a bigger role in her final season and is battling to be the team’s new starting setter.
“They both bring a lot of positivity and good attitudes to the team, which is contagious,” Lemonds said. “They both lead practices, even if I’m not here, and they can get things going the way I would want them to be done.”
Elliott (58 kills) was a 2017 Catoosa-Walker Dream Team honorable mention pick last season and the Lady Panthers will return a 2017 Dream Team first teamer in junior Jayda Jenkins. The outside hitter led the team with 212 kills a year ago to go with 82 digs and 57 aces. Another outside hitter, Sarah Williams, was an honorable mention pick after recording 82 kills last fall.
Middle hitter Landree Dunn was also named to the honorable mention list a year ago, while the junior class is rounded out by Tenley Moore, a defensive specialist who is vying to become the team’s new libero.
“They were all on the court for us significantly last year,” Lemonds said of her new junior class. “They’ve really started to gel and work well together and I’m excited to see what those girls are going to do for us this year.”
The sophomore class features right side/middle hitters Megan Ross and Sara Taylor, potential setter Isabella Allen and defensive specialist Sydney Davis, while two promising freshmen, defensive specialist/libero Briley Durham and middle hitter Justice Devlin, made the varsity roster as rookies.
Mary Crutcher will serve as the team’s assistant coach for the 2018 season.
“We just have to build and continue to get better,” Lemonds said. “I think the strength of this team is really the bond between them all. They’ve already started to gel and that’s huge for us.”