VOLLEYBALL: The 2018 Walker County Player of the Year

Jillian Morgan is a little on the quiet side when it comes to doing interviews, but her game spoke for itself loud and clear this past fall.
LaFayette’s junior middle hitter backed up a breakout sophomore campaign by earning a second straight Walker County Volleyball Player of the Year award, helping lead the Lady Ramblers to a Sweet 16 appearance and a top 10 state ranking in Class AAAA.
After 375 kills and 82 aces a season ago, Morgan increased those totals this past season with a career-best in kills (423) and aces (91) to go with 51 blocks, 64 digs and 30 assists as LaFayette went 43-8 on the season.
“I was just trying to play my game,” she explained. “I really didn’t notice how many kills I had, so when I got the end-of-season totals I was really surprised.”
“Going into this year, I kind of expected Jillian not to have as many kills as she did last year because we were going to spread it around,” head coach Chris Logan explained. “I know Gracie (Stier) ended up with 248 kills and a few other girls had over a 100, but Jillian still ended up with more than 400. Still, she opened up more opportunities for everybody else because the defenses had to account for where she was on the floor.”
Morgan finished 11th in the entire state of Georgia with a .411 hitting percentage, while her 423 total kills was 16th best in the state of Georgia, according to stats compiled by Maxpreps.com.
“She also had a ton of aces and quite a few assists considering she’s a middle hitter,” Logan added. “She’s improved a lot of her skills all the way around - passing, setting and everything else. She’s getting to where she’s a really versatile player and that’s something we talked about after her freshman year. At the time she was just a hitter, but this year and last year, she’s really improved her other skills, which has been good to see.”
Morgan said she felt pressure at times to come up big for her team.
“I felt some pressure in big games, but in other games not as much because we had a really good setter come up this year and I had a lot of really good help,” she said. “Coach Logan told us at the beginning of the season that the juniors and the seniors were needed to step up and be leaders.
“It felt a little weird (being a leader) because there were four girls on the team older than me, but I know this upcoming season I’ll have to step up a little more. This past year, I looked to our seniors, but there’s going to be a lot more put on us (seniors) next year.”
She said the state playoffs, especially the opening-round win over White County, was one of the most memorable moments of the year.
“We didn’t play very well in the region championship game, but we came back in the first round of state and played really well that day,” she continued. “We were all just working really well as a team and not worrying about who was setting up whom. We were just all together.”
The county Player of the Year award adds to a growing list of honors for Morgan, who was a first-team All-Region (6-AAAA) selection and All-State honorable mention by the Georgia Volleyball Coaches Association.
She participated in the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association’s Junior All-Star Game and she was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association Phenom Watchlist. With that honor, she will head to Minnesota later this month to participate in an AVCA showcase in conjunction with the NCAA championships.
From there, club ball season will continue as Morgan looks to improve even more and catch the eye of college recruiters.
“I play for Adrenaline and Coach Lisa Davis,” Morgan added. “She’s got a really good, competitive 18-under club team and Coach Logan has been nice enough to make me a highlight video from this past school season. We’ve been trying to get it out to the college recruiters, so I appreciate him helping me with that.”