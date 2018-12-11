Maribeth Blaylock (Gordon Lee) - The Lady Trojans’ junior had 196 kills, 43 aces and 24 blocks from her outside hitter spot to make the Class 1A/2A All-State team.
Delaney Bridges (Gordon Lee) – The middle hitter and only senior on the Lady Trojans’ roster had 180 kills, 65 blocks and 45 aces to earn All-State honors.
Kali Brown (Heritage) – The outside hitter capped an outstanding high school career with 181 kills, 187 digs and 53 aces in her senior season for the Lady Generals.
Colby Charland (LaFayette) - The freshman phenom had 846 assists, but was more than just a setter as she added 209 digs, 106 kills, 77 aces and 30 blocks.
Miyah Foster (LFO) - The junior outside hitter was one of the Lady Warriors’ most consistent players with 259 kills, 85 digs and 56 aces for the state playoff participants.
Brooklyn Hudson (Gordon Lee) – The fantastic freshman outside hitter had 246 kills and 36 blocks to help send the Lady Trojans to the state Final Four.
Jayda Jenkins (Ridgeland) - The junior outside hitter continues to put up big numbers as she had 267 kills, 206 digs and 68 aces for the Lady Panthers this season.
Madison Mayberry (Gordon Lee) - The junior had an outstanding season at the libero position, collecting 328 digs and 41 aces for the Navy-and-White.
Zoie Metcalf (Ringgold) – The do-it-all junior setter had 746 assists, 141 aces, 145 digs, 103 kills and 25 blocks as she continued her stellar prep career.
Mary Ownby (Oakwood Christian) – The Lady Eagles’ lone senior had 376 assists as a setter, while also adding 58 kills and 52 aces for the SCAA champions.
Sydney Pittman (Ringgold) – The junior became a go-to player with 257 kills and 66 blocks in the middle for the two-time Area 6-AAA champs.
M.K. Roberts (Gordon Lee) – The freshman setter played like a veteran, collecting 484 assists, 191 digs, 35 aces and 55 kills in her rookie season.
Gracie Stier (LaFayette) - The junior outside hitter bounced back from an injury-plagued sophomore year with 248 kills, 220 digs and 77 aces.
Bailey Tarvin (LaFayette) – The senior libero was a stabilizing force for the Lady Ramblers as she collected 252 digs, 108 aces and 52 assists.
Morgan Trotter (Heritage) - The King University commitment racked up 228 kills and 24 blocks from her middle hitter spot in her junior season.
Sarah Williams (Ridgeland) – The junior outside hitter had 112 kills and 108 aces to go with 207 digs as the Lady Panthers advanced to the state tournament.
The 2018 Catoosa-Walker County Volleyball Second Team
Lexie Asher (Oakwood Christian)
Jasley Brooks (Ringgold)
Emma Carter (Ridgeland)
Kallie Carter (Heritage)
Mallory Collier (Gordon Lee)
Imani Cook (LaFayette)
Justice Devlin (Ridgeland)
Landree Dunn (Ridgeland)
Lauren Francis (Heritage)
Lily Green (Oakwood Christian)
Micaela Hobbs (LaFayette)
Arilyn Lee (Gordon Lee)
Alesya McBurnett (LFO)
Annie McDaniel (Gordon Lee)
Avery Phillips (Heritage)
Sarah Ray (LaFayette)
Bethany Thomason (Ringgold)
Sally Thomison (Gordon Lee)
Kayla Varnon (Heritage)
Anna Wilks (Heritage)