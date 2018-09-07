The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles’ winning streak would come to an end on Thursday in heartbreaking fashion with a 25-17, 21-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-6 loss to Mountain Area Christian Academy in Blue Ridge.
McKenley Baggett had a huge night with 11 kills, 13 digs and three aces, albeit in a loss. Lily Green also stood out with 11 kills, six solo blocks and five assisted blocks. Lexie Asher and Mary Ownby had six kills each. Asher collected 25 digs and Ownby added three aces, while Layla Rogers (14 digs) and Olivia Guest (11 digs) helped out on defense.
OCA (7-1) will play at Shenandoah on Monday before a trip to Cleveland Christian on Tuesday.