After several seasons of knocking on the door, the Ringgold Lady Tigers finally broke through with an area volleyball championship in 2017 and went on to the Sweet 16 of the state tournament before finally seeing their season come to a close.
And although the Blue-and-White will have to replace three key seniors from last year, including 2017 Catoosa County Volleyball Player of the Year, Ricky Lynn Bickley, there is enough remaining talent to perhaps defend their area championship.
Of course, the Lady Tigers will have to make the attempt without a single senior on this year’s roster, but that doesn’t seem to bother fifth-year head coach Ashley Boren, who believes this year’s team has the potential to repeat last year’s success.
“I know it’s still early, but I think our team looks very good,” Boren explained. “We did a four-day team camp in mid-July and looked really good against a bunch of teams from Tennessee. Then we had a one-day team camp (two weeks ago) at Heritage and looked good against some of the other North Georgia teams.
“I have a good feeling about this team. If we keep playing how we’ve been practicing and continue to step it up, I think we have the potential to be area champs again. I haven’t seen any of the other teams in our area yet, but based on the returning players we have, the new players that are filling some holes that we have and just the way they all stepped it up at camp, I do feel we have a lot of potential.”
This year’s veterans include juniors Zoie Metcalf, the team’s returning setter, middle hitter Bethany Thomason, another returner, and defensive specialist Emily Ridley, who could end up being the team’s libero. For their leadership on and off the court, the trio have been named as captains for the 2018 season.
In her sophomore year, all Metcalf did was record 654 assists, 205 digs and 103 kills, while her 142 aces were the most in all of Georgia in the regular season, according to statistics compiled by Maxpreps.com. Those numbers earned her a spot on the Catoosa-Walker County Dream Team first team. Thomason, a second team selection, recorded 103 kills and 103 digs as a sophomore, while Ridley’s defensive skills were on display all season long. She totaled 132 digs and helped out with 20 aces.
The fourth returning junior starter is Jasley Brooks, who will play multiple positions during the season. Brooks is primed for a breakout season after she recorded 136 digs and 68 kills as an outside hitter last fall. The junior class is rounded out by first-year volleyball player, Sydney Pittman, a basketball standout who will give the Lady Tigers added athleticism along the front row.
The sophomore class will include left-handed right-side hitter McKenna Mercer, who could also see time on the back row in her first year on the varsity roster. Abby Roach and Melanie Severns will both see time at an outside hitter position, while defensive specialist Gracie Milford is a good all-around player and one of the team’s better servers.
The roster will be filled out by freshman Meredith Fowler, who played last year at Heritage Middle School and has impressed Boren enough to make the jump to varsity status in her first year at Ringgold. She will play on the back row as a defensive specialist or perhaps the libero spot.
Boren said her team’s chemistry is a definite strength.
“Off the court, they are just great friends and they have fun with each other,” she said. “On the court, they have great teamwork and they’re really coming together. We had our first team camp just four days after we started summer workouts, but you would never have known that they had been together just four days. There’s just so much potential there. We have good hitters, good passers, good servers and a good setter. We just have good players in every spot.”
Boren added that the goals for her team remain the same - an area title and hosting in the state playoffs.
“All coaches want their teams to stay injury-free and I think that’s a big key for us,” she continued. “Hopefully nobody gets hurt, but luckily for us, if somebody does, we have girls that can fill those spots.”