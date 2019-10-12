There were two big prizes on the table for the top-seeded Ringgold Lady Tigers as they began play in the Region 6-AAA volleyball tournament at Murray County High School on Saturday.
The first was a nice, shiny new trophy to put in the trophy case. The more important second reward, however, was home-court advantage in the state playoffs.
And when all the dust had settled early Saturday afternoon, the Blue-and-White had obtained them both.
Ringgold captured a third consecutive region title in Chatsworth by taking down the host Lady Indians in a three-set sweep Saturday morning before a three sets-to-one victory over North Murray in the championship match later in the afternoon.
Head coach Ashley Boren said it was "exciting" to see her team pull off the region three-peat.
"We've had a good season, but coming into this tournament, we hadn't played in about two weeks," she explained. "We've practiced, but we haven't played in any real games. But the big thing for us was hosting (at state).
"I asked them, do you want to travel on Saturday or do you want to host, and of course they wanted to host. There are some tough teams in this area, but I'm glad we pulled it out and we're ready to host next Saturday."
The Lady Tigers had a bit of a slow start against Murray County before turning it on to win by scores of 25-21, 25-16 and 25-17.
Bethany Thomason had nine kills in the win. Melanie Severns added seven kills and five blocks, while frontline mate Sydney Pittman had seven kills and seven blocks. Jasley Brooks added five kills. Emily Ridley picked up two aces and Zoie Metcalf had four kills and five aces.
Ringgold would win the first two matches against the Lady Mountaineers with relative ease, 25-17 and 25-20. However, North Murray would storm back in the third set with an impressive 25-14 win and had designs on snapping Ringgold's region title streak.
But a refocused Ringgold team started out hot in the fourth set and stayed that way. The Lady Tigers were very active at the net and got several blocks from Severns and Pittman to set the tone as Ringgold led 9-1 early on and 16-6 later in the set.
They would continue to pour it on late as three big kills by Brooks down the stretch would put away the final set, 25-16.
"Our big thing is energy," Boren added. "When our energy is down, our effort is down, but when our energy is up, our effort is up. After that third set, I just told them that we needed to get our energy level back up. If we make a mistake, just forget about it and move on. We just couldn't dwell on (the mistakes) and we were able to come back in that fourth set and get it done."
Brooks finished the title match with 11 kills and three aces, while Pittman had 10 kills and three more blocks. Severns collected seven kills and six additional blocks. Thomason had six kills against North Murray and Metcalf picked up five kills to go with 41 assists.
Ringgold will open the Class 3A state tournament at home on Saturday with a match against the No. 4 seed from Region 8. Their opponent was unknown as of press time. Kendrick and Pace Academy will also play at Ringgold on Saturday and the two winners are scheduled to face off on Wednesday. Pace Academy is currently ranked No. 1 in Class 3A by Score Atlanta.
LFO qualifies for state
It wasn't as high of a seed as they would have wanted, but the Lady Warriors are also headed back to the state tournament after finishing fourth on Saturday.
LFO began the morning session with a tough four-set lost to North Murray. The Lady Warriors won the opener, 25-23, but dropped the next three sets, 29-27, 25-12 and 28-26.
Miyah Foster had 10 aces and five kills in the loss. Morgan Noblitt finished with six aces, eight assists and 10 serve receptions, while Jadah Ownbey, Xitlalli Gomez and Sheyenne Dunwoody all had four aces apiece.
The Lady Warriors would have to settle for the No. 4 seed for state after losing in straight sets to Murray County in the consolation match. Match scores were unavailable as of press time.
Foster had 14 kills and five blocks against the Lady Indians. Noblitt finished with 13 assists and four aces. Dunwoody had three kills, four digs and six serve receptions. Madison Dorsey recorded 13 digs, followed by Gomez with 12 and Bailey Sullivan with eight.
LFO will face the Region 8 champion on the road on Saturday. Their opponent was unknown as of press time. The winner of that match will take on either No. 3-ranked Greater Atlanta Christian or Pike County in the next round.
All-Region players named
Metcalf was the named the overall Most Valuable Player in Region 6-AAA following the conclusion of the tournament. Brooks, Pittman and Thomason shared Ringgold MVP awards, while Ridley was an honorable mention selection.
For LFO, Foster was named the Lady Warriors' MVP with Gomez taking home honorable mention honors.