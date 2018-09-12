The Ringgold Lady Tigers opened Area 6-AAA play on Tuesday at rival LFO and left Fort Oglethorpe with a pair of important victories over North Murray and the Lady Warriors.
Ringgold cruised past the Lady Mountaineers, 25-8 and 25-19, behind nine kills and two blocks from Sydney Pittman. Bethany Thomason had five kills, two aces and two digs and Zoie Metcalf collected 16 assists to go with four aces, three kills and a block.
Also contributing was Abby Roach (three aces, two digs), Jasley Brooks (two aces, one kill), Gracie Milford (one ace, one dig) and Makenna Mercer (one ace, one dig).
The Blue-and-White got past LFO in a much closer 25-20, 25-23 match as Pittman continued her strong play with 10 kills. Thomason had five more kills to go with two blocks, while Metcalf has 21 assists, three kills and a pair of aces. Brooks picked up four aces and two kills.
Mercer (three kills, one ace), Roach (one ace, one kill) and Emily Ridley (one ace, one dig) also aided the cause.
Miyah Foster had 11 kills, three aces and three serve receptions for the Lady Warriors. Macey Gregg collected seven kills, seven digs, three aces and 15 serve receptions. Symerel Bennett had six kills and block. Gabby Ware picked up four aces and 17 assists, while Alesya McBurnett added six digs and had 11 serve receptions.
In the night's other match, LFO won the opener against North Murray, 25-23, but lost the next two sets, 25-20 and 25-15.
Gregg had three aces and a dozen kills to go with seven digs, four blocks and 13 serve receptions. Ware picked up 17 more assists to go with six aces and four kills. Foster had 14 serve receptions, 10 kills, two aces and two digs. McBurnett had an ace, two kills, seven digs and 13 serve receptions, while Bennett had 4 kills.
Ringgold (14-16, 2-0) will host Chattanooga Central and Ridgeland on Thursday, while LFO (9-11, 0-2) will travel to Northwest Whitfield on Thursday for a tri-match that also includes Cartersville.