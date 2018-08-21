The Ringgold Lady Tigers made the drive to Trenton on Monday and picked up a pair of wins in a non-region tri-match.
The Blue-and-White defeated Marion County (Tenn.), 25-12, 25-10, and took down the host Lady Wolverines, 25-22, 25-23.
There were plenty of stats to go around against the Lady Warriors. Bethany Thomason had seven kills, two digs and an ace, while Zoie Metcalf led Ringgold in aces (six) and assists (21), while adding three digs. Sydney Pittman collected four kills and added a block, while Abby Roach finished with three kills.
Other standouts included Emily Ridley (four digs, two aces), Melanie Stevens (two kills), Jasley Brooks (two kills, one ace), Meredith Fowler (two digs, one kill) and Gracie Milford and Makenna Mercer (two digs, one ace each).
Against Dade County, Thomason had a team-high five kills to go with two digs and a block. Metcalf dished out a dozen assists, adding three aces and two kills, while Pittman recorded three kills. Mercer and Brooks had two kills each with Brooks adding an ace.
Also getting on the statsheet was Ridley (two digs, one ace), Fowler (one dig) and Roach (one ace).
Ringgold (5-6) will join Ridgeland for a tri-match Tuesday (Aug. 21) at LaFayette, starting at 5 p.m.