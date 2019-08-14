VOLLEYBALL: Ringgold seniors ready for one final ride

You can’t blame Ringgold head volleyball coach Ashley Boren for being excited and a little melancholy about the 2019 season.
One on hand, Boren has a dream scenario. Ringgold is returning everyone from a squad that won a second consecutive area championship last fall. But while that’s a huge positive, it also means that this season will be the last with her current group of seniors.
“I love this group and I’m excited for the season, but it’s also bittersweet and a little sad,” the sixth-year head coach lamented. “I’ve coached (four of the five) seniors for four years now and this is going to be my last year with them.”
But before that final match comes to an end, there is still plenty of volleyball to be played and the Lady Tigers are setting big goals for what could be a huge year on the court.
“It’s always nice not to have any seniors to say goodbye to and to have the same exact team as last year,” she said. “Of course the goal is to win a third straight area championship and we would also like to get further than the first round of the state (playoffs). That obviously depends on who we get matched up with, but if we do make it to state, I think we can do it.
“I do think we have a good shot at winning (the area). We do have some people playing at different positions (this year), but I feel like we definitely can be successful again this year.”
Boren pointed out that nine of the 10 players on this year’s varsity team played club ball in the offseason, while the one that didn’t was staying in shape by playing summer basketball. However, she said the biggest strength for this year’s team was its chemistry.
“We have experience, for sure. We have good hitters and good passers, but I feel like one of the big things about this team is that they all have a good relationship with each other,” she added. “I feel that’s important, on and off the court, because it helps them. We’re not arguing on the court. There’s no drama that affects how anybody plays.
“Apart from that, we just have to minimize mistakes, play smart, have fun and play the volleyball that we know how to play. For half of the team, it’s their senior year, so we want to have fun and be successful at the same time.”
Among the seniors, Zoie Metcalf is back for her fourth year as a starting setter in the 5-1 formation. Metcalf is an extremely well-rounded player and one of the team’s statistical leaders in just about every category, finishing 2018 with 108 kills, 141 aces, 145 digs, 746 assists and 25 blocks. After playing middle hitter for the last two years, veteran Bethany Thomason (195 kills, 38 aces, 39 blocks) is going to be primarily an outside hitter this season, though Boren said she is talented enough to play anywhere she’s needed.
Jasley Brooks (102 kills, 60 aces) will be back at her familiar outside hitter spot, although she is another player that can play practically any spot on the court. Like Thomason, Brooks is also a solid hitter and a good passer. On the back row, libero Emily Ridley will give the Lady Tigers senior leadership on the defensive side. She is also one of the team’s best at the service line with 69 aces a year ago. The final senior, Sydney Pittman, is just in her second year with the program, but exploded onto the volleyball scene as a junior with a team-high 257 kills and 66 blocks.
“I feel like this group has always looked forward to being seniors,” Boren continued. “They were also the team leaders last year because we didn’t have any seniors. They’ve been playing so long together and I just feel like they mesh on and off the court.”
The junior class includes defensive specialist Gracie Milford, who will play some on the front row. Makenna Mercer will play on the right side opposite Metcalf, but can also play on the back row. Melanie Severns will give Ringgold another good hitter in the middle, while Abby Roach will be a valuable utility player that can play virtually every position on the court. The roster will be rounded out by sophomore defensive specialist Meredith Fowler.
With two consecutive area titles already under their belts, the Lady Tigers will have a huge target on their backs in each and every area match this season. However, Boren said her team will just have to take things in stride.
“We can’t let the pressure get to us and we just have to play the volleyball that we know how to play,” she said. “We want to just take what we did last year and keep it going.”
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.