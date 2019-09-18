The Ringgold Lady Tigers improved to 18-14 overall on the season on Tuesday night, but more importantly, they clinched the No. 1 seed for next month's Region 6-AAA tournament as they swept Murray County and Coahulla Creek in straight sets in Chatsworth.
The Lady Tigers opened with a 25-11, 25-18 win over the Lady Indians before taking down the Lady Colts, 25-8 and 25-9.
Bethany Thomason had eight kills, two digs, an ace and one assisted block for Ringgold. Zoie Metcalf finished with seven kills, seven aces, three digs and 34 assists. Sydney Pittman had five kills, six blocks and two aces. Jasley Brooks ended the night with five kills, six digs and three aces, while Gracie Milford served up eight aces.
Abby Roach had five kills on the evening. Melanie Severns had three kills and three blocks. Emily Ridley had five digs and one ace. Meredith Fowler finished with three aces and Makenna Mercer picked up two kills and a block.
Ringgold will host Fannin County and Southeast Whitfield on Thursday at 5 p.m.