The Ringgold Lady Tigers wrapped up the regular season with a sweep of a tri-match during Senior Night this past Monday.
Ringgold opened with a 25-22, 25-12 win over Dade County as Sydney Pittman had a team-high seven kills to go with one block. Zoie Metcalf had a solid all-around game with five kills, six aces, three digs and 22 assists. Melanie Severns had four kills and two digs, while Jasley Brooks recorded three kills, an ace and a dig.
Bethany Thomason picked up a dig and a pair of kills. Emily Ridley had three aces, two digs and an assist. Meredith Fowler added one dig, while Makenna Mercer and Abby Roach had one kill each.
Against Chattooga, Ringgold rolled to a 25-12 and 25-7 victory as Thomason and Severns paced the offense with five kills apiece. Thomason also added four aces and a dig. Metcalf had four kills, six aces, three digs and 22 assists. Pittman collected four kills, an ace and a block and Brooks finished with four kills, three aces and one dig.
Also contributing in the win was Mercer (two kills, two aces), Ridley (one dig), Roach (one dig) and Gracie Milford (one ace).
The Region 6-AAA tournament is slated to begin on Thursday with the No. 4 seed hosting the No. 5 seed. The remaining four teams will meet at Murray County on Saturday to determine the seeding for the Class 3A state tournament. Ringgold (25-15) will enter Saturday as the No. 1 seed.