The Ringgold Lady Tigers continued to prep for the upcoming Area 6-AAA tournament by winning a pair of matches in Varnell on Tuesday. Ringgold upended Chattooga (25-19, 25-18) before a non-area victory over Coahulla Creek (25-17, 25-9).
Zoie Metcalf had a nice all-around night with seven aces, nine kills, four digs and block to compliment her 38 assists. Sydney Pittman threw down 11 kills and added three blocks. Abby Roach finished with six kills and a block. Bethany Thomason chipped in with four aces, six kills, four digs and one block, while Gracie Milford served up six aces and recorded three digs.
Also helping out was Melanie Severns (four kills, two blocks), Emily Ridley (three aces, seven digs), Jasley Brooks (one ace, three kills, two digs) and Makenna Mercer (four digs).
Ringgold (20-20) will host Gordon Lee and Northwest Whitfield on Thursday in the final tune-up before the start of the area tournament. Ringgold will host the event on Oct. 13.