The Ringgold Lady Tigers survived a couple of tough challenges on Saturday to win their second consecutive Area 6-AAA championship on their own home floor.
Ringgold opened the afternoon with a thrilling 25-16, 20-25, 28-26 victory over county rival LFO to earn a spot in the finals. Murray County, who matched up with the Lady Tigers in the championship match following its first-round win over North Murray, stunned Ringgold, 25-19, in the first set of the best-of-five battle.
However, the Lady Tigers would regroup with a 25-23 victory in the second set before back-to-back 25-13 victories gave them the trophy.
Zoie Metcalf, later named the Area's Most Valuable Player, finished the day with 70 assists. She also had nine kills, seven aces, 11 digs and one block. Sydney Pittman had 34 kills, eight blocks and one dig. Bethany Thomason finished with 23 kills to go with six aces, four blocks and seven digs, while Jasley Brooks picked up 11 kills, six aces, six digs and one block.
Also contributing was McKenna Mercer (10 digs, five aces), Emily Ridley (seven digs, two aces), Gracie Milford (six digs, four aces), Melanie Severns (two kills) and Abby Roach (two kills).
In addition to Metcalf's MVP honor, Pittman, Thomason and Ridley were named to the All-Area team, while Brooks was an honorable mention selection.
"I'm so proud of our team," head coach Ashley Boren beamed. "We had some tough competition today, but they played hard and never gave up. We only have four returners from last year's varsity (team) and no seniors, so to win the area championship again, and this time with such a young team, is very exciting."
Ringgold (22-22) will play host to Lumpkin County in the opening round on Saturday, while Sonoraville and Jackson County will also play at RHS that same day. The winners of the two matches will battle for a spot in the Class 3A quarterfinals in the day's third and final match.