The Ringgold Tigers split a pair of matches in Dalton on Thursday night, falling to host Southeast Whitfield (25-20, 19-25, 20-18) but handling Coahulla Creek (25-8, 25-17).
Sydney Pittman continued to shine on offense with 15 total kills, while adding five blocks. Zoie Metcalf collected 40 assists to go with nine kills and six aces. Jasley Brooks had five aces and five kills. Melanie Severns added four kills, while Emily Ridley finished with six aces and four digs.
Also helping out in the victory was Bethany Thomason (two aces, four kills, one block, two digs), Gracie Milford (three aces, one dig), Makenna Mercer (one ace, four kills, one block, three assists, two digs), Abby Roach (two kills, one dig) and Meredith Fowler (one dig, one ace).
The Lady Tigers (17-17) will play host to Calhoun and LaFayette in a tri-match this coming Thursday.